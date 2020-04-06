Prince Albert jokes he hopes to get a ‘welcome home banner’ as his isolation period comes to an end

Prince Albert of Monaco has joked he hopes he gets a ‘welcome home banner’ as his isolation period following his coronavirus diagnosis comes to an end.

The royal, 62, who has been away from his wife Princess Charlene and their 5-year-old twins for the past two weeks, has revealed how he has stayed connected to them.

‘We FaceTimed — usually in the evenings,’ he said, speaking to People magazine. ‘We told stories and talked about what we did during the day.

‘I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away. I’m hoping I get a ‘Welcome Home’ banner.’

The royal palace confirmed Prince Albert of Monaco had tested positive for coronavirus on 19 March – which made him the first known head of state to be infected with the virus.

He was monitored by his personal doctor and by specialists at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, which is named after his mother Grace Kelly.

Speaking of his symptoms now, Prince Albert commented: ‘Things are okay. I still have a little bit of a cough, but that’s pretty normal, having spoken to a number of other people the cough goes on for a little bit. Otherwise all lights are green.’

He went on to say that after receiving the clear from the doctors on Monday, they advised he wait another 24 hours until he sees his family.

The royal will go to Roc Agel – the family’s summer family retreat – where his wife and 5-year-old twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella have remained while he self-isolated in their palace apartments.

He added: ‘The house there is big enough that I can isolate. We have an extra bedroom at the end of the hall and the kids are in rooms downstairs.’

Albert has urged the 39,000 inhabitants of Monaco to observe quarantine rules to stop the spread of the virus.

The royal, born in 1958, is the second child of Princess Grace and Prince Rainier of Monaco. He has two older children from earlier relationships.