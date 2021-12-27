Prince and Stevie Nicks had a fight over a scene from ‘Purple Rain.’

Prince and Stevie Nicks had a fight over a scene from the movie “Purple Rain.”

Stevie Nicks and Prince, two of the most famous musicians in music history, formed a friendship based on musical collaboration.

Despite Nicks’ claims that they had a “weird” relationship, they were close.

However, because of Nicks’ reaction to a scene from Purple Rain, they went a long time without speaking.

Nicks described the scene and explained why she was upset by the fight.

Nicks and Prince met because of their shared love of music.

Prince’s “Little Red Corvette” was the inspiration for Fleetwood Mac’s song “Stand Back.”

“I called him and said, ‘Can you come to the studio and listen to this song? I’ve sung over your song and written another song, and you might hate it, so I won’t do it,'” she told Rolling Stone.

“He came over to Sunset Sound and fell in love with it, playing piano and guitar on it.”

Prince pushed Nicks to include more overtly sexual lyrics in her music after they formed a friendship and avoided a romantic relationship.

According to The New York Times Style Magazine, Nicks told him, “You have to write about sex, so you can’t be intrinsically sexy.”

“I don’t need to write about sex because I am naturally seductive.”

Prince made his acting debut in Purple Rain, a musical drama that received critical acclaim, in 1984.

Many of the era’s biggest stars, including Nicks, attended the July premiere.

The film was groundbreaking and at times unsettling to watch, perhaps to Nicks’ detriment.

Nicks “freaked out” during the scene in which Prince’s character slaps Apollonia Kotera, leaving the theater to take a break in the bathroom, where she stayed for the rest of the movie.

Prince confronted her about leaving the theater after she had noticed her empty seat.

Prince looked at Nicks as if “it killed him” when she explained, and they didn’t speak to each other for a long time after that.

Nicks said in Zo Howe’s book Stevie Nicks: Visions, Dreams, and Rumours, “It’s a shame really.”

“In so many ways, we were alike.”

For one thing, we both liked to lounge around the house in black chiffon.”

Nicks and Prince were eventually reconciled.

Despite this, they never got the chance to perform together onstage, which Nicks regrets.

“The saddest part is that Prince and I never performed that song together onstage,” she said.

“And just like that…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.