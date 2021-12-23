According to the latest Meghan Markle news, the accuser of Prince Andrew “could call Duchess as a WITNESS in underage sex lawsuit.”

According to the most recent Meghan Markle news, Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘could call Duchess as a WITNESS in underage sex lawsuit.’

According to the most recent Meghan Markle news, Prince Andrew’s accuser ‘could call Duchess as a WITNESS in underage sex lawsuit.’

Meghan Markle could testify in the sex case involving Prince Andrew.

The Duchess of Sussex is said to have been identified by lawyers working for Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre as someone who could be counted on “to tell the truth” in the civil case.

According to the Daily Beast, David Boies, the lawyer who is representing Giuffre in her legal action, there are two other major reasons Meghan could be called: her recent proximity to Prince Andrew and her residence in the United States.

According to Boies, Andrew’s 95-year-old mother, the Queen, will not be summoned because she is “one of the people we are considering; we haven’t made a decision yet.”

Mr. and Mrs.

Giuffre, 38, claims she was forced to have sex three times with Prince Andrew when she was 17 years old in 2001.

She’s suing for an undisclosed sum of money as compensation.

Prince Andrew has categorically denied all of the allegations, and his attorneys are requesting that the civil action be dismissed, claiming that it is “baseless” and that “sensationalism and innuendo have triumphed over the truth.”

Visit our live blog for the most up-to-date Meghan Markle news and gossip.

MEGHAN Markle’s lawyer has stated that she could testify in the sex case against Prince Andrew brought by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

David Boies believes the Duchess of Sussex possesses “significant knowledge” and can be trusted to “tell the truth” about the royal’s actions, according to reports.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 38, is suing Andrew for sexually assaulting her when she was 17 in New York, London, and on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island.

She claims that multibillionaire Epstein abused her and that paedophile Ghislaine Maxwell introduced her to the royal family.

The Duke of York has categorically denied any wrongdoing and has vehemently denied the allegations made in the lawsuit.

According to Boies, who spoke to The Daily Beast, Meghan may be served with a deposition in the case.

“We can trust her to tell it like it is,” he said.

He claimed that “we have jurisdiction over her” because the Duchess of Sussex lives in the United States, and that she “was, at least for a time, a close associate of Prince Andrew.”

THE Queen’s Christmas plans were shattered today when her daughter Princess Anne was forced to isolate, resulting in her missing the monarch’s festivities.

Anne, 71, will be unable to spend Christmas Day with the monarch as planned because her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, has tested positive for Covid.

Retired members of the Royal Navy are said to be…

In a nutshell, this is Infosurhoy’s latest news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]