Prince Andrew and Harry, despite being ineligible after losing their titles, will receive Jubilee medals.

Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will receive Jubilee medals despite being ineligible after their titles were stripped.

Despite their ineligibility, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry will receive Platinum Jubilee medals from the Queen.

After being stripped of their military affiliations by the Queen, the Dukes are not eligible to receive medals commemorating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

However, as she has done on previous jubilee occasions, the Queen, who is 95, plans to privately fund commemorative gongs for the Royal Family.

As a result, Harry, 37, and Andrew, 61, will avoid embarrassment, and the medals will be a private gift from the monarch.

According to royal sources, wider members of the family will likely receive the award, as they have in previous Queen’s Jubilee years.

According to sources, the medals will be given to “both working and non-working” family members such as Harry and Andrew.

This also means Meghan Markle, like other non-working members of the family, is eligible for a Platinum Jubilee medal.

“I think people would be surprised if Andrew got anything at all,” said Graham Smith, CEO of anti-monarchy group Republic.

“I believe it is a mistake to believe that people will want to see him acknowledged in any way.”

“This medal means nothing to us, but it means a lot to him, and I believe that the fact that he’s getting it will irritate people who find the whole case against him deeply unpleasant and unsettling.”

On February 6, serving members of the Armed Forces, police, fire, emergency, and prison services will receive Platinum Jubilee medals.

The nickel silver gongs have a portrait of the Queen with the Latin inscription “Elizabeth II Dei Gratia Regina Fid Def,” which means “Elizabeth II, By the Grace of God, Queen, Defender of the Faith.”

Wallis Simpson, the widow of the former king, the Duke of Windsor, received a Silver Jubilee medal in 1977, according to royal biographer Hugo Vickers of the Express newspaper.

“I asked and was told, ‘She was entitled to it, so she was sent one,'” Mr Vickers said.

After being summoned to Windsor for an emotional meeting with the Queen, the Duke of York was effectively banished last week.

It comes as he battles accuser Virginia Giuffre in a civil sex abuse case.

Andrew is adamant in his denial of any wrongdoing.

In November 2019, he took a step back from public life due to his relationship with late paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a statement released by the Palace, he will never serve on the royal frontline again and will instead defend himself as a private citizen.

