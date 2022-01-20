Prince Andrew news – HUMILIATION for Duke after being forced to delete his social media accounts, including Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, as a result of a rape case scandal.

PRINCE Andrew has been humiliated once more after his Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts were quietly deleted.

Although it is believed that account @thedukeofyork was active earlier this week, it no longer exists on Twitter.

Andrew’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, both with the handle @hrhthedukeofyork, were still active yesterday morning, six days after he lost his titles and stopped using the HRH style.

All of Andrew’s social media channels, according to a source close to him, have now been removed and are no longer active, according to MailOnline.

According to them, some of the accounts are simply taking longer to filter through and may appear to be active.

“The changes have been made in light of Buckingham Palace’s recent statement regarding The Duke of York,” the source said.

For the most up-to-date information on the Royal Family, visit our live blog…

Harry intends to sue the government to reclaim the security he lost when he stepped down from the throne.

Until then, the duke’s legal representatives have stated that he and his family will be “unable to return” to the United Kingdom.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if they didn’t come back,” Royal biographer Phil Dampier told Infosurhoy when asked if the Sussexes would return for Philip’s memorial.

I believe the security gives them a valid reason not to.

“Harry may show up because it appears to be a good PR move.”

“If he comes, he will be chastised, and if he doesn’t, he will be chastised – he will appear disrespectful to his grandfather, whom he adored – so Harry may come, but I’d be very surprised if Meghan does.”

“Flying around for one-off events isn’t a good look in the current climate,” the expert continued. “I think if [the memorial visit]was combined with a few days and a serious attempt to sit down with his brother and father and try and talk things through, you can see the point, but I don’t get the impression that anyone is ready to heal the rift.”

A memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of last year, will be held in the spring of this year, though the exact date has yet to be announced.

According to royal sources, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may miss Prince Philip’s memorial if their police protection dispute is not resolved in time.

“If Harry goes, he will want security for himself and his family,” a royal source told Page Six.

“If and when he returns to the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.