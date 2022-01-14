Prince Andrew was ‘expelled’ by Prince Charles in order to protect the’sensitive’ Queen and prevent an embarrassing case from overshadowing the reign.

To protect the’sensitive’ Queen and avoid an embarrassing case overshadowing the reign, Prince Charles ‘expelled’ Prince Andrew.

Prince Charles has won a victory with the Duke of York’s brusque removal from his public-facing role as a member of the Royal Family.

When it became clear that Andrew, 61, could face a humiliating civil trial for alleged sexual assault, the Prince of Wales, 73, was adamant that his brother’s position should be “wiped.”

While the decision to strip Andrew of his HRH (His Royal Highness) status was announced in the Queen’s name, a senior courtier claims it was Charles who was responsible for the Royal Family’s “quick and agile response.”

It came after Andrew’s most recent setback, when a New York judge ruled this week that Virginia Giuffre’s claims that she was assaulted by the prince should be decided in a public trial.

According to the courtier, “Prince Charles has led what is effectively a royal crisis management team formed to limit the reputational damage caused by Andrew’s disastrous association with Jeffrey Epstein.”

“While the Queen has expressed her opinion on the matter, she is naturally protective of Andrew, who is widely regarded as her favorite son.”

“Whereas Charles has consistently taken a harder line with Andrew and isn’t exactly sympathetic to his brother’s position, which he considers to be up to his neck in a dreadful mess he created himself.”

The allegations leveled against Prince Andrew have been repeatedly refuted.

Charles, who has advocated for a slimmed-down monarchy when he inherits the throne, has long been known in royal circles to have little time for Andrew.

He didn’t agree with the Duke’s request to the Queen several years ago for financial support for his daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, to work full-time as royals under police protection.

“When it became clear this week that Andrew’s legal situation was deteriorating, and that future developments and coverage of the saga were in danger of overshadowing the year’s big event – the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – Charles moved decisively,” the insider continues.

“He effectively decided that Andrew needed to be removed – effectively expelled as a working member of the family – in order to avoid further reputational damage.”

“It means he will defend his legal position as a private citizen rather than as a royal.”

“While it may appear to be harsh treatment for a younger sibling, we believe that when the history of this sorry saga is written, Charles will be seen as acting with the firmness and speed of a CEO protecting a major business in crisis.”

“That incredible 70 years of his mother’s…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.