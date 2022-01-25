Prince Andrew’s former maid refers to him as a “nasty man,” alleging that the Duke kept his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s wedding gown.

The Duke of York is still in the news for reasons that are likely making the other royals cringe, after a judge refused to dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by Prince Andrew’s accuser and Queen Elizabeth II stripped him of his titles.

Prince Andrew’s former maid and others are speaking out about working for him, from his rules regarding a teddy bear collection to keeping ex-wife Sarah Ferguson’s wedding gown and personal items to how he treated his staffers.

Andrew’s days as a working member of the royal family or ever representing the crown are over, but the royals can’t completely shun the disgraced prince or his bad press.

Following the conviction of Jeffrey Epstein’s associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a documentary titled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile was broadcast in the United Kingdom.

It revealed a strict rule about the prince’s teddy bear collection and his demanding ways, as well as his relationship with the convicted sex offenders.

Andrew had teddy bears on his bed in his private palace apartment, according to Paul Page, who worked for the Royal Protection Command from 1998 to 2004.

“It had about 50 or 60 stuffed toys positioned on the bed,” Page said.

And, basically, the inspector showed us a card in a drawer that depicted all of these bears in their natural habitat on the bed.

And the reason for the laminated picture was that [Andrew] would scream and scream and become verbally abusive if the maids didn’t put the bears back in the proper order.”

Darren McGrady, a former royal chef, previously stated that Andrew was extremely demanding of those who worked in the kitchen.

“Andrew was always direct and told you exactly what he wanted… [he]would bark, ‘Where are my mangoes? I want my mangoes!” McGrady recalled (as reported by Express).

Prince Andrew’s former housekeeper has also spoken out about her time working for him, and it was not a pleasant experience.

Charlotte Briggs worked at Buckingham Palace in the 1990s, and after Andrew’s divorce from Sarah Ferguson, she became his maid.

Briggs told the Daily Mail that she signed a confidentiality agreement with the…

