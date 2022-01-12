Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit is denied by the judge.

The motion to dismiss the Virginia Giuffre lawsuit by Prince Andrew was denied by the judge.

Virginia Giuffre filed a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was under the age of 18. A judge denied Prince Andrew’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

Giuffre’s complaint is neither “incomprehensible,” “vague,” or “ambiguous,” according to US District Judge Lewis Kaplan of the Southern District of New York.

“It alleges discrete incidents of sexual abuse in specific circumstances at three distinct locations,” the statement reads.

It says who the sexual abuse is attributed to.”

Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies, released a statement to E! News after the decision was made.

“Of course, Giuffre is pleased that Prince Andrew’s motion to avoid a trial has been denied, and that evidence regarding her claims will now be taken,” Boies said.

“She anticipates a judicial determination of those claims’ merits.”

Giuffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew in August, accusing him of battery and inflicting intentional emotional distress.

She claimed that she was trafficked to Prince Andrew by late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and others, and that the royal sexually abused her while she was under the age of 18.

The allegations have been denied by Prince Andrew.

Buckingham Palace also told The Associated Press that it would not be commenting on the “ongoing legal matter.” E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment, but has yet to hear back.

Prince Andrew is the subject of a new lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre.

On September 9, the 38-year-old filed a lawsuit in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York against the 61-year-old British royal, alleging battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

According to documents obtained by E! News, she accuses the Duke of York of sexually abusing her on three occasions, claiming he knew she was being trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein and his associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was recently found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity in December 2021.

