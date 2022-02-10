Prince Charles, 73, has tested positive for Covid again and has withdrawn from the Winchester event to self-isolate, according to the palace.

Clarence House confirmed that he is self-isolating at home and has canceled previously scheduled engagements.

Today, Charles was scheduled to attend a civic reception at The Great Hall before unveiling a statue of Licoricia of Winchester.

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for COVID-19 this morning and is now self-isolating,” according to a statement.

“HRH is disappointed that he will not be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will seek to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

Last night, Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall attended a black tie reception at the British Museum.

To celebrate the work of the British Asian Trust (BAT), he met with guests including Rishi Sunak.

Camilla was out today in Paddington, West London, meeting with staff at the Paddington Haven sexual assault referral centre.

If you are fully vaccinated and live with someone who tests positive, you are not required to self-isolate under Covid rules.

The couple has both been triple-jabbed and has urged others to do so as well.

After testing positive at the start of the pandemic in March 2020, Charles, 73, has been infected for the second time.

He claimed that he “got away with it quite lightly” at the time.

“I was fortunate in my case… but I’ve had it, and I can’t imagine what other people have gone through,” the royal added.

It follows Her Majesty’s announcement on Saturday that Camilla will become Queen in a statement commemorating her Platinum Jubilee.

In a speech commemorating her Accession Day, the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” that the Duchess of Cornwall be referred to as Queen Consort.

It’s unclear when Charles last saw the Queen, who is celebrating her diamond jubilee at Sandringham.