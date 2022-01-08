Prince Charles Applauded Prince William and Prince Harry for Their Climate Change-Fighting Efforts

Prince Charles has been vocal about environmental issues, and he recently published an article in which he calls for more action to combat climate change.

The Prince of Wales praised his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, for their efforts in this area.

Prince Philip, Charles’ late father, was a strong supporter of environmental causes.

In the 1960s, Philip even assisted in the founding of the World Wildlife Fund, which has grown to become the world’s largest conservation organization.

Charles began speaking out about climate change in the 1970s.

Despite the fact that he is occasionally chastised for allegedly being political, Charles continues to advocate for causes like sustainability and conservation.

“I am absolutely determined to be the defender of nature,” he told Vanity Fair in 2010.

That’s it.

That’ll be my focus for the rest of my life.”

“We are in the midst of a crisis that is now, I hope, well understood,” Charles said at the World Economic Forum.

The greatest threats that humanity has ever faced are global warming, climate change, and the devastating loss of biodiversity, all of which are largely of our own making.”

“Now is the time to act.

Our children and grandchildren are looking down on us.

Allow us to be the generation that succeeds.

Charles has passed on his passion for the environment to his sons, just as his father did before him.

William and Harry have made their mark on the world in recent years, and the two of them are also working to continue the fight against climate change.

“My late father recognized the damage humankind was inflicting on the planet sixty years ago and helped to found the World Wildlife Fund,” Charles wrote in a recent Newsweek article.

“When I first spoke publicly about the environment a decade later, many people questioned whether my sense of urgency was justified.

In the intervening decades, that perspective has shifted, but at a glacial pace, and it still lacks the urgency required today.”

“As a father, I am proud that my sons are aware of this threat,” Charles continued.

My eldest son, William, recently launched the prestigious Earthshot project…

