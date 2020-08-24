Prince Charles brands rift rumours with William and Harry ‘complete nonsense’

Prince Charles has condemned rumours of a relationship breakdown with William and Harry, well placed royal sources have said.

The allegation that things are “hot and cold” between father and sons has been dismissed as “complete nonsense” by Palace insiders.

Omid Scobie, one of the co-authors of a controversial biography about Harry and wife Meghan – who are believed to have co-operated extensively with the book – has made repeated statements about the princes’ relationship with their dad.

Mr Scobie this week made the astonishing claim that Charles “quietly supported” Meghan’s decision to sue a British newspaper.

She has taken Associated Newspapers Limited, owner of the Mail on Sunday and MailOnline, to court over five articles which reproduced parts of a handwritten note she sent to her dad in 2018.

Meghan claims her father’s decision to make the letter public was a breach of privacy and copyright.

Mr Scobie’s book suggests Charles valued his own public image above his relationship with his sons.

Harry is said to have been “frustrated” that he and his wife allegedly had to take a back seat to other family members.

Speaking to True Royalty TV, Mr Scobie said: “What is interesting and I found time and time again, his sympathy for the couple was often there [but]he was almost too afraid to voice it or take it any further.

“He quietly supported Harry and Meghan’s decision to sue the Mail on Sunday over the letter – but did he publicly support them? No.”

In the book, Finding Freedom, a source said: “Charles is extremely focused on his public image and there have been times Harry has felt that has taken precedence over everything else.”

Sources close to Charles have called the claims “wholly untrue”.

One insider said: “Not only is this book incredibly one sided for various gripes from Harry and Meghan, claims of breakdowns in the relationship with his father and him supporting their various legal cases are entirely false.”

The book also says Charles’ official 70th birthday photo, which shows three generations of the family, was a “nightmare” to plan because of tensions.

Palace insiders have described the claim as “poppycock”.