Prince Charles’ ex-butler shares ‘right’ way to make royal tea – and stirring is key

It is the nation’s favourite drink and now tea fans can discover how to make a brew that is fit for a Queen.

If you are wondering whether to pour the milk in first or let the hot water take preference then Grant Harrold can offer some pearls of wisdom.

The former royal butler has revealed not only how to make the perfect cuppa but he’s also shared an insight into the Queen’s favourite tea.

He said the 94-year-old monarch is a fan of Assam and Earl Grey tea and she prefers to have milk added after the hot water.

Mr Harrold, who worked for Prince Charles from 2004 until 2011, said since the 18th century this has been the traditional way to serve tea and it has been adopted by the royal family.

He previously spoke about his tea-making skills on the BBC Three comedy show Miss Holland.

“I am sure the Queen enjoys her Assam or her Earl Grey the traditional way, made with tea leaves in a teapot and poured into a fine bone china teacup,” he said.

“She will also use a strainer. It is also a myth that members of Royalty use their pinky when drinking, I have never seen that happen once.”

The tradition began when potter Josiah Spode created bone china teacups which didn’t crack when filled with boiling hot tea.

But for those who couldn’t afford the expensive and high-quality cups they continued to pour milk into their teacup first.

The two methods were often used as a way of telling how wealthy an individual is.

Mr Harrold said the steps to making a perfect royal cup of tea is to pour the tea into the cup from a teapot.

Then you add milk to the cup after the tea before you stir back and forth.

But while you are stirring you must never use a circular motion and never touch the side.

To drink prefect tea perfectly you should sip and not slurp.

Grant tweeted out his advice on making the perfect tea to his 31,900 followers this week to mark ‘Afternoon Tea Week’.

However the name he has used to call himself has plunged him into hot water with the royal family.

The Queen is taking legal action against him after he tried to trademark the name ‘The Royal Butler’.

Lawyers acting on behalf of The Crown argue that the business name along with a golden crest on a website belonging to Mr Harrold are misleading the public into believing he still has an official job working for the royal household.

But Mr Harrold, a regular guest on popular TV shows This Morning and Good Morning Britain where he hands out etiquette advice, has argued the sitcom The Royle Family was allowed to broadcast unchallenged despite its different spelling.