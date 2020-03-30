Prince Charles Is “Out of Self-Isolation” After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, there’s an update on Prince Charles

Five days ago, Clarence House announced the 71-year-old heir apparent has tested positive for the virus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” the statement read last week. Per the statement, his famous wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, was also tested, but does not have the virus. The couple was self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks,” the statement noted.

On Monday, Clarence House issued a new statement regarding the future king. “Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation.”

After the initial news of his diagnosis, Charles expressed his gratitude with another statement.

“Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness,” Clarence House said. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.”

Meanwhile, Hollywood had some happy news last week as Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, who both tested positive for the virus while in Australia and announced the diagnosis on March 11, have come home. The couple was snapped smiling as they were spotted driving on Friday in Los Angeles.

“Hey, Folks… We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing. Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA> And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it,” the Oscar winner wrote before signing off with, “Hanx.”