Prince Charles is touched on the cheek by an excited royal fan as he visits T.K.Maxx in London

Prince Charles had a warm welcome as he arrived at high street store T.K.Maxx in London yesterday – particularly from one royal fan.

The Prince of Wales, 71, was greeted by well-wishers who lined the streets before he strolled into the bargain shop on Tooting High Street to meet with Prince’s Trust alumni.

But one lady who couldn’t contain her excitement after meeting Prince Charles, reached her hand out before gently placing it on his right cheek.

While there is no official protocol on touching members of the royal family, tradition dictates that a curtsy or bow is appropriate, while shaking hands is also acceptable.

Despite the close contact, the royal appeared in high spirits and continued to engage in conversation with the superfan, and would no doubt have taken the touch to his face in his stride.

Following the encounter, Prince Charles could be seen walking through discounted rails of clothing while he was given a tour of the shop floor.

He went on to meet with shop workers who had been helped into employment by the Prince’s Trust, before joining them for discussions about life as a young Londoner today.

The royal was greeted by Dame Martina Milburn, Chief Executive of The Prince’s Trust Group, as well as Louise Greenlees, who is the President of TJX Europe.

The royal went on to meet with employees at the store who had been helped through the Get Into Retail programme, which is a partnership of T K Maxx and the Prince’s Trust.

He appeared engaged as he chatted and joked with employees on the shop floor.

Prince Charles went on to move upstairs and joined a discussion with the young people to hear about life as a young Londoner today.

They also discussed the challenges they face in order to gain stable employment

The Prince’s Trust gives disadvantaged young people the skills and confidence to find a job.

The charity has helped 870,000 young people since 1976 and supports over 100 more each day. Three in four of these young people move into work, training or education.

T K Maxx and it’s sister store Homesense have been supporting The Prince’s Trust since 2013 through the Get into Retail and Achieve programmes.

The Get Into retail programme has helped over 1000 young people, with 70 per cent going on to get jobs with them.

It offers a four week course which develops young people’s skills in the retail sector and supports them into positive outcomes in retail.

It comes after a busy few weeks for Prince Charles, having travelled to Austria and Bethlehem for events in January.

Last week, he made a visit to the University of Cambridge’s Whittle Laboratory, where he learned about work to develop environmentally friendly planes.