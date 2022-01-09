Prince Charles praising Prince Harry’s environmental efforts was a “peace offering” in the midst of a tense relationship, according to a royal expert.

Prince Charles’ praise for Prince Harry’s environmental efforts was a “peace offering” in the midst of a tense relationship, according to a royal expert.

Making amends? According to royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti, Prince Charles’ praise for son Prince Harry and his work on climate change was a “peace offering.”

In a lengthy essay for Newsweek’s Tuesday, January 4, issue, the Prince of Wales, 73, made supportive comments about both Harry, 37, and Prince William in relation to their fight for a more environmentally sustainable future.

The comments come amid a long-running feud between Harry and his father.

“That’s a far cry from the queen’s behavior.”

“[Queen Elizabeth II] has now made speeches… in which she has mentioned the environment and the work that her husband Prince Philip has done,” the journalist explains.

“As well as the work that her son, Prince Charles, and his son, Prince William, have carried on.”

However, she made no mention of Prince Harry in either of those speeches.”

While Sacerdoti points out that the queen’s remarks didn’t seem “vindictive” because she was focused on praising the senior working royals, Charles’ statement was much more inclusive.

“Charles has made a point of bringing up both of his sons.

So, I think that’s possibly a peace offering in the court of public opinion, played out in a magazine, which appears to be Meghan [Markle] and Harry’s style,” the British broadcaster tells Us.

“In a sense, he’s making a peace offering on their turf.”

That is to say, in full view of the public.”

The royals “would’ve preferred to deal with this squabble quietly, privately behind closed doors [but]Meghan and Harry haven’t given them that option,” Sacerdoti adds.

Since they announced their royal step back in January 2020 and subsequently relocated to the US, the former military pilot and Meghan, 40, have appeared to be at odds with the rest of Harry’s family. The couple added fuel to the fire when they did a joint CBS interview in March 2021, claiming racist treatment of Meghan in the UK and a lack of support from the palace led to their move to America.

The couple, who have a 2-year-old son Archie and a 7-month-old daughter Lili, have had ups and downs with Harry’s family.

