Prince Charles Shares One of His Social Distancing Activities That Is Surprisingly Relatable

Even royals enjoy a good viral video—just ask Prince Charles.

The Prince of Wales recently suggested he’s been watching a few funny clips amid social distancing. The 71-year-old royal shared the interesting tidbit in a piece he penned for Country Life that was published on Wednesday.

“At a time of great anxiety and loss, the courage and selflessness of all those involved in the medical and caring professions have been truly humbling,” His Royal Highness wrote at the beginning of the article “Beyond the walls of the hospitals, care homes, doctors’ surgeries and pharmacies, we have also seen a heart-warming burgeoning of remarkable kindness and concern for those in need across the country. Younger people shopping for older folk, some making regular telephone calls to those living alone, Church services recorded and emailed to parishioners and, of course, we have seen the very best use of technology—allowing us to keep working, but also to keep in touch through virtual parties, games, singing—and some of the funniest videos I have seen for a long time! In such testing times, it is reassuring to see that adversity is bringing out the very best in people.”

Prince Charles then wrote about how the global coronavirus pandemic has reinforced people’s reliance on the “agricultural community and all those in the food supply chain, from field to fork.” He noted how it starts with farmers and applauded their work. In addition, he called for support of the Government’s “Pick for Britain” campaign, which encourages people in the U.K. to consider a job in the horticulture sector, and highlighted the value of nature.

“When we come out of this pandemic, as we surely will, it seems to me that we must learn some lessons: of the crucial importance of Nature to our wellbeing and to our very existence; of the power of localization; and simply of a kinder way of being,” he wrote in the piece. “After the suffering and the selflessness we are witnessing, we cannot allow ourselves to go back to how we were. This is a moment in history.”

At the end of the piece, he asked readers to not forget about other issues.

“Let us all therefore pledge ourselves to ‘building back better’ and not lose sight of probably the greatest threat-multiplier of them all: global warming and its most obvious symptom, climate change,” he wrote. “Let us recalibrate our lives, working closely together to tackle all these challenges. Let us commit to making this precious world a truly better place.”

As royal admirers will recall, Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus in March. At the end of that month, his royal household, Clarence House, confirmed he is out of self-isolation. Prince Charles also said he’s found himself on the “other side of the illness.”

Prince Charles isn’t the only one in the Royal Family to turn to technology amid social distancing. Reports recently spread that Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie Harrison had a video chat with Queen Elizabeth II on her 94th birthday. Prince William and Kate Middleton said they’ve been video calling with “all the family,” as well.