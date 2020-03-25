Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prince Charles has tested positive for Coronavirus.

According to a statement from Clarence House, Prince Charles, 71, has been displaying “mild symptoms,” but remains in “good health.”

“The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus,” the statement reads. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.”

The Duchess of Cornwall was also tested for Coronavirus, but does not have it, per the statement. The couple is now self-isolating at their home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing,” the statement from a Clarence House spokesperson continues. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Per Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II “remains in good health.”

“The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare,” the statement reads.

On Thursday, March 18, the royal monarch sent out an encouraging safety message amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

“As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty,” the Queen’s statement began. “We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.”

“At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal,” the statement continued. “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months.”

“Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge,” the Queen’s message concluded. “You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part.”

It was just last week that the royal palace announced that Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, had tested positive for COVID-19.