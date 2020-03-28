Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Clap for Healthcare Workers Fighting Coronavirus

Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s kids have joined the masses in sending a round of applause to the heroes fighting on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kensington Palace posted on Instagram on Thursday a video of Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1 and 1/2, standing on a royal lawn and clapping, with the caption, “To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you. #ClapForOurCarers #ClapForCarers #ThankYouNHS #ClapForNHS.”

At one point, Louis, dressed in a cerulean sweater over a collared shirt and navy pants, looks up at his brother, who is wearing a navy polo shirt and matching pants, and sister, who sports a striped navy and white top over navy pants.

Scores of people around the world have been cautioned and ordered to remain at home and have ventured to their balconies to take part in scheduled public applause sessions to honor healthcare and other front-line workers.

Watch the adorable video of George, Charlotte and Louis below:

Also on Thursday, William’s brother Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle shared on their Instagram Story a message that read, “Thank you for all that you continue to do. Applauding you from across the pond #clapforourcarers #NHS [18 clapping emojis].”

Harry and Meghan have been living in Canada with their 10-month-old son Archie Harrison since late last year and recently visited the U.K., without the baby, for their last joint trip as “senior royals” ahead of their royal exit, which takes effect at the end of the month.

William and Kate and their kids recently traveled from their usual Kensington Palace home to stay at their Anmer Hall country estate in Sandringham, where they typically reside when the kids are on school break. Like many parents, Kate and William recently had to start homeschooling their school-age children amid the pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II, 93, and husband Prince Philip, 98, this week left Buckingham Palace in London for Windsor Castle.

Clarence House revealed on Wednesday that William’s father and the queen’s eldest son Prince Charles, the 71-year-old heir to the U.K. throne, has tested positive for the coronavirus, adding that he has been displaying “mild symptoms” and remains in “good health.”