Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Cutest 2021 Moments: A Look Back

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis spent 2021 with their parents, Prince William and Duchess Kate, making sweet memories.

In addition to celebrating their children’s birthdays and ringing in the holidays with them, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, both 39, opened up about life at home with them on multiple occasions.

“Louis has gotten so big now — he’s very quick running around,” Kate said of their 4-year-old son in a YouTube video from May.

“And he’s riding his little scooter, too.”

He has a lightning fast reaction time.

“I’m not able to keep up with him!” says the narrator.

William revealed during an outing that same month that his 6-year-old daughter, Charlotte, tells people she is 16 years old.

“They grow up very quickly,” joked Prince Charles’ son.

George, on the other hand, began studying the environment this year.

“George at school has recently been litter picking,” William said in an episode of the “BBC News” podcast from October 2021.

“And I didn’t realize it at the time, but when I was talking to him the other day, he was already showing signs of being perplexed and annoyed by the fact that they went litter picking one day, and then the next day they did the same route, same time, and pretty much all of the litter they picked up was back.”

I believe he was attempting to comprehend how [and]where it originated.

He was completely perplexed.

‘Why hasn’t it gone away when we’ve cleaned it?’

Although the 8-year-old heir gets along with his siblings, William revealed two months later that George frequently quarrels with his younger sister over which songs to play in the morning as part of their family’s routine.

“I basically have to prioritize now so that someone does this one one day and someone else does it the next day.”

So George has his turn, and Charlotte has her turn.

“There’s a lot of demand for music,” William said on Time to Walk earlier this month.

“A lot of hip movements are going on.”

There’s a lot of getting dressed up.

Charlotte, in particular, is frantically rushing around the kitchen in her dresses and ballet attire.

With Louis, she completely loses her mind.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Royal Kids’ Cutest 2021 Moments: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ Year in Review