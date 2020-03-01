Prince George Princess Charlotte’s Corona Virus Exposure School

An unknown number of students attending school with Prince George and Princess Charlotte have isolated themselves on suspicion of exposure to the corona virus.

A spokesman for the School of Young Royals, Thomas Battersea, confirmed that a “small number” of private school students have been tested for the disease and are waiting to see results.

The school has stated that it will not discuss specific cases to protect the privacy of the students concerned.

Even the royal family has to do with the fears of the corona virus.

The school of Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Thomas Battersea, has confirmed that some of the young royals’ classmates have isolated themselves on suspicion of exposure to the virus. The students in question have reportedly been tested for the virus, officially known as COVID-19, and are awaiting results.

A school spokesman explained the situation in a statement on Thursday, saying:

“Like all schools, we take the potential risks associated with the spread of Covid-19 very seriously, following the government’s instructions to prevent infection and treat cases where employees or students are suspected of being involved exposed to the virus or showing symptoms. We currently have a very small number of students who have been tested and these people are currently staying at home until the test results are obtained, according to the government. “

George (6) and Charlotte (4) both attend the private school in Battersea, south London, less than four miles from Kensington Palace, where the entire Cambridge family (George and Charlotte and their parents, Prince William) live and Kate Middleton and her younger one Brother, the one-year-old Prince Louis).

While the parents of all of the school’s approximately 550 students were informed about the possible cases of illness within the student body, the school made it clear that it would not comment on specific cases in order to “maintain the confidentiality of employees and students” to the spokesman.

