Prince Harry and Baby Archie’s Resemblance Has Royal Fans Freaking Out

Like father, like son.

It’s a day of celebration for royal watchers as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s son baby Archie Harrison officially turns one.

Lucky for all of us, the proud parents took to Instagram and shared a video of story time with their growing boy. While the clip is enough for any pop culture fan to go ‘awe,’ it’s the resemblance that really has admirers talking.

When you place a picture of Prince Harry at one besides baby Archie’s latest photo, you can’t help but notice how similar they are.

And while they appear to share the same reddish hair, the father-son duo certainly has similar eye features and handsome smiles.

Both parents chose Archie’s big day to pay it forward and spread awareness about an important cause. With help from Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, Save With Stories aims to bring food and books to children around the world.

“THIRTY MILLION CHILDREN rely on school for food. Responding to the needs of kids during these school closures @savethechildren and @nokidhungry have a new fund @SAVEWITHSTORIES to support food banks, and mobile meal trucks, and community feeding programs with funds to do what they do best—and also—with educational toys, books, and worksheets to make sure brains are full, as well as bellies,” the post read in part.

As for baby Archie’s birthday, plans for any and all celebrations remain top secret as the couple continues to raise him in Southern California.

While a source shared that the couple hoped to celebrate with the royal family, the Coronavirus pandemic affected plans leaving the celebration much more intimate.

But like so many families, technology is allowing people to stay in contact and perhaps share a birthday message.

“We have been talking to all of the family online,” Prince William previously shared with BBC. “It has been a really great way of keeping in touch.”

Kate Middleton added, “It’s really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.”