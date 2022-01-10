Prince Harry and Meg have been chastised for not’setting Hollywood on fire’ with their Netflix and Spotify deals, according to the latest Meghan Markle news.

MEGHAN Markle and Prince Harry have been chastised for signing deals with Netflix and Spotify more than a year ago, with one expert predicting that the couple will fail to “set Hollywood on fire.”

In September of 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a Netflix deal.

However, royal expert Daniela Elser, writing in the New Zealand Herald, claims that the couple hasn’t released content in “more than 14 months.”

“They loftily promised they would be making ‘content that informs but also gives hope’ more than 14 months ago, in September 2020, when their money-making marriage with streaming was first revealed,” she said.

“All right, but where is it?” says the narrator.

Harry and Meghan have announced two Netflix projects: a children’s animation called Pearl and a documentary about Harry’s charity sporting event, the Invictus Games.

However, the expert believes that the two projects, despite being “touching and powerful,” may not be able to connect with audiences.

“These could both turn out to be touching and powerful shows,” Elser continued, “but on paper, they don’t exactly sound like they’ll set viewers or Hollywood on fire.”

Before the star-studded Platinum Party At The Palace on Saturday June 4, a Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen’s reign will be held at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday June 3.

The names of the performers have not yet been released, but it is expected to feature some of the world’s most famous entertainers.

On Sunday, June 5, the final day of the bank holiday break, people from all over the country will gather for the Big Jubilee Lunch.

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy the festivities at Sandringham and Balmoral throughout the long weekend.

The Platinum Jubilee Pageant will feature performers, dancers, musicians, military personnel, key workers, and volunteers telling the story of the Queen’s reign, which will include a River Of Hope made up of 200 silk flags flowing down the Mall.

The Platinum Pudding Competition, to find a dish to dedicate to the Queen’s 70 years on the throne, will kick off the official Jubilee celebrations on Monday.

A panel of judges, including Dame Mary Berry, will assess the recipes.

Along with the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, which will continue to plant new trees to present to her at the end of the year, it is hoped that it will serve as a long-term reminder.

Over 500 horses and 1,000 performers are expected to take part in a show in the grounds of Windsor Castle from May 12 to 15, which will take the audience on a journey through…

