Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Admit Royal Transition Is a “Saddening” Process

It’s time for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s next chapter.

On Friday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released key information in the couple’s transition out of royal duties. The facts posted online are aimed to provide some clarification around this transition and the steps for the future.

“Over the last month and a half, The Duke and Duchess have remained actively involved in this process, which has understandably been saddening for The Duke and Duchess and their loyal staff, given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team,” the statement said.

“The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives,” the statement continued. “They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”

The Duke of Sussex remains sixth in line to the throne of the British Monarchy and the Order of Precedence is unchanged.

At the same time, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘SussexRoyal’ in any territory post Spring 2020.

“While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organization, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘Royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organization, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read.

And yes, social media users can expect the couple’s digital channels to be refreshed as they introduce the next exciting phase of their life to followers.

Although the couple has been staying in Canada with their nine-month-old son Archie Harrison, expect to see both Harry and Meghan visit the U.K. for many engagements in the weeks to come.

The pair will attend the Endeavour Fund Awards in March as well as the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on Commonwealth Day.

“As The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue to develop their non-profit organization and plan for their future, we hope that you use this site as the source for factual information,” a spokesperson for the couple shared.