According to an ex-royal cop, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t being protected by the Met Police because the risk is so low.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex face a low risk at the moment, but if the situation changes, the police will be “duty-bound” to protect them.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection, said that checks on their risk level would have been conducted – and that the risk is currently deemed to be too “low” to give Harry what he wants.

He also stated that paying for security has “never been a precedent” in the UK, and that Harry cannot “pick and choose” when he wants or needs it.

The Duke is seeking 24-hour police protection after his “security was compromised” when he returned to the United Kingdom this summer.

When he and Meghan lived in the United Kingdom, taxpayers paid around £5 million per year for their security.

Because of his multimillion-pound Netflix and Spotify deals, Harry claims he would not burden the taxpayer with policing costs.

Government officials, however, are said to have turned down his demands, fearing that it would allow any wealthy individual to hire The Met’s crack team as a private police force.

Dai Davies, the former head of royal protection, told Good Morning Britain that “any aspect of protection, any member of the royal family, we actually look and assess it through various security agencies.”

“That is the crux of the matter,” says the speaker.

And it’s been decided that they won’t provide him with protection at this level because the risk is deemed low at this time.

“However, the Metropolitan Police will undoubtedly be called to duty if there is a threat when he arrives.”

“Clearly, it has been scrutinized in the same way that so many other aspects of royal security have been scrutinized.”

“For instance, we’ve learned that his aunt, Princess Anne, does not have full-time protection.

“And, in 1974, she was almost kidnapped and murdered.”

Her bodyguard was fatally shot.

“Harry can’t decide when or if he wants to come.”

“No one has ever paid for their security in this country.”

“If it is needed, it will be provided.”

Harry sees himself as a life-threatening security risk, as well as a target for extremist threats, due to his two tours of duty in Afghanistan.

He intends to sue the government for the protection he lost when he abdicated his throne.

When Harry’s privilege was taken away two years ago, he…

