Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “good excuse” for missing Prince Philip’s memorial service, according to experts.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have a “good excuse” for not attending Prince Philip’s memorial service, according to experts.

The British royal family will gather a year after Prince Philip’s death to remember him.

A memorial will be held in the spring of 2022 at a yet-to-be-determined location.

However, due to security concerns, an expert believes it is unlikely that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend.

The Duke of Sussex traveled to England to attend his grandfather’s funeral after Philip died in April 2021 at the age of 99.

On doctor’s orders, Meghan, who was pregnant at the time with Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who is now seven months old, did not attend the funeral.

Meghan is said to have sat at home watching the funeral after sending a wreath and a handwritten note.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family reunited in public.

It was their first outing together since Meghan and Harry’s Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry is pursuing legal action once more.

He recently took steps to ensure his family’s safety.

In September 2020, the Duke of Sussex filed a judicial review of a Home Office decision that barred him from paying for police protection while in the UK.

A spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement that Harry “inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” citing a July 2021 incident in which Harry’s security was allegedly “compromised” when he returned to the UK for the unveiling of Princess Diana’s statue.

Finally, the spokesperson claimed that the private security Meghan and Harry pay for while in the UK is insufficient.

The spokesperson stated, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family.”

“However, that security is unable to replicate the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom, and Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home in the absence of such protection.”

Security concerns, according to royal biographer Phil Dampier, may prevent Meghan and Harry from attending Philip’s memorial service.

He told The Sun Online in January 2022, “It wouldn’t surprise me if they didn’t come back.”

“I believe security provides them with a good reason not to.”

Despite security concerns, there’s still a chance Harry will attend Philip’s memorial.

“Harry might come because it looks good on paper,” Dampier speculated.

“If he comes, he’ll be chastised; if he doesn’t, he’ll be chastised.”

He’ll appear discourteous to…

