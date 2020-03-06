Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have the Best Reaction to Surprise Military Proposal

Nothing like a little love in the air to make an event extra special.

On Thursday night, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reunited for one of their final joint appearances as royals in London.

The pair arrived at Mansion House to show their support for the 2020 Endeavour Fund Awards. And as the couple celebrated the sporting and adventure achievements of wounded, sick and injured service personnel, a special proposal happened that quickly grabbed everyone’s attention.

Danny Holland, a military veteran who won the Recognizing Achievement Award, got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend. Spoiler alert: She accepted!

An audible gasp came from the audience. And in video footage shared on social media, Meghan smiled from ear to ear as she placed her hands in the center of her chest. Prince Harry was equally touched by the moment as he began applauding for the couple from his front-row seat.

“She said yes!! A second enormous congratulations to Danny on his engagement!” the Endeavor Fund shared on Twitter. “What an amazing proposal, and what a way to kick off the #EndeavourFundAwards!”

Romance aside, Prince Harry was able to deliver a speech at the Endeavour Fund reception where he expressed gratitude for being able to attend.

“Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with all of you and celebrate your achievements, your service, your resilience and that of your families too,” he shared. “You should all be tremendously proud of what you’ve achieved and the positive service you continue to provide to so many.”

Prince Harry added, “A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.”

Today’s outing marks Meghan and Prince Harry’s first joint appearance in the U.K. following their royal exit announcement. In a matter of days, the couple will also publicly reunite with Prince William and Kate Middleton as they attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey.

“The Royal Family respect and understand the wish of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family, by removing the supposed ‘public interest’ justification for media intrusion into their lives,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex previously shared. “They remain a valued part of Her Majesty’s family.”