Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Joint Appearance Since Royal Exit

Blink and you are going to miss them!

Close to a month after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were stepping down as “senior royals,” the couple managed to make a low-key appearance at an event in the states.

E! News can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stopped by 1 Hotel in Miami’s South Beach on Thursday night to attend an exclusive J.P. Morgan event.

“They came in through a private entrance. They did their speech and left before dessert,” a source shared with E! News. “She introduced him and he spoke.”

And for those hoping for video and photos, it’s going to be hard to find. We’re told “security was extremely tight” allowing the famous duo to make a brief appearance without too much extravagant attention.

The couple’s outing marks their first joint appearance since announcing they were taking a step back from royal duties through a lengthy statement on Instagram.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the statement from the couple began. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

The pair continued, “We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

Just last week, a source told E! News that Meghan and Prince Harry are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer.

We’re told the pair is “hoping” to spend at least a portion of the summer months in Meghan’s native city after settling in Canada, where they are currently residing.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” an insider revealed. “They’ve reached out to people in L.A. and would like to assemble a team of locals.”

Page Six was first to report the news.

—Reporting by Jessica Finn