Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may not receive the full £18 million Spotify payment after only doing ONE podcast, according to the most recent Meghan Markle news.

MEGHAN and Harry may not be paid in full by Spotify because they have only produced ONE 35-minute podcast since signing on with the company in December 2020.

The Duke and Duchess’ podcasts are likely to have been less popular than Spotify predicted, according to media lawyer Ian Penman, who specializes in music streaming contracts.

“It would not be an unfair assumption that their popularity was not as great as perhaps they or indeed Spotify initially felt,” he said to Express.co.uk.

“I believe you could deduce that if [Spotify] hasn’t exercised the option on the next episode of the podcast, it’s because they didn’t have the popularity that Meghan and Harry expected, or that Spotify anticipated.”

“It’s famously the case in music deals, this goes back decades, that when people talk about a large deal, like Robbie Williams signing a deal for £15 million or something, it does not mean he gets £15 million on day one,” he said.

“So the issue you have here, I’m guessing, is that when they talk about an £18 million Spotify podcast deal, it probably means they’ve signed their first product, which in this case is a podcast, and then they have a lot of options for additional products.”

Spotify benefits from all of these options.

They’re not on Meghan and Harry’s side.”

“Not just for me, but for anyone who has ever felt afraid to stand up for what’s right,” Meghan said.

“I have treated this lawsuit as an important measure of right versus wrong from the beginning,” she continued.

“The defendant has treated it like a no-rules game.”

“The longer they dragged it out, the more they were able to twist facts and manipulate the public (even during the appeal), making a simple case extraordinarily complicated in order to generate more headlines and sell more newspapers – a model that rewards chaos over truth.”

MEGHAN Markle’s three-year High Court privacy battle could net her more than £1.5 million.

The Mail on Sunday has acknowledged that the Duchess of Sussex was successful in her copyright claim against the newspaper’s publisher for printing excerpts from a letter she wrote to her estranged father, and has agreed to pay “financial remedies.”

Her legal costs were estimated to be £1.5 million, with her team demanding half be paid within 14 days. However, Lord Justice Warby ordered the Mail on Sunday to pay £450,000 in costs, with the possibility of further…

