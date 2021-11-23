Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Archie’s Favorite Song

Even though Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are royalty, they are raising a toddler from the ground up, and the small moments of discovery are just as magical.

Their 2-year-old son Archie has a new favorite song: “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes,” according to a spokesperson for the couple who spoke with a CNN reporter about Archie’s developing tastes.

On Thursday, November 1, Markle and Harry paid a visit to a refugee housing project in New Jersey.

They spent time with some of the children who were staying there at the age of 11.

They reportedly entered a classroom where teachers were leading a whole class through “Head, Shoulders, Knees, and Toes.” The royal couple reportedly jumped right into the song, which they were already familiar with thanks to Archie.

They told the class later that the song was one of their son’s favorites.

Task Force Liberty is a facility on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst that Prince Harry and Markle visited.

Around 10,000 Afghan refugees are said to be housed there, and a spokesperson for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry said they specifically requested to meet with the children.

They even assisted some of them in improving their English as they acclimated to life in the United States.

The couple also came to the base to commemorate Veterans Day and Remembrance Day in the United Kingdom.

According to Vanity Fair, Prince Harry considers mental health for veterans to be a very important issue, and he made sure to devote some time to it.

During an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast in May, Prince Harry discussed his mental health advocacy in the context of parenting.

“I don’t think we should be pointing fingers or blaming anyone,” he said, “but if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents have experienced, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

In addition to Archie, Prince Harry and Markle now have a 5-month-old daughter named Lilibet Diana, who goes by the nickname “Lili.” The couple left their royal duties behind and relocated to North America to work on more media projects, and fans are eager to see more of those projects come to fruition.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Son Archie’s Favorite Song