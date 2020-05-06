Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s biography bombshell is called ‘Finding Freedom’

The name of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell biography has been revealed as Finding Freedom.

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of A Modern Royal Family is set to be released worldwide online on August 11, with the hard copy on sale from August 20.

A description of the biography on Amazon promises to offer an ‘honest, up-close, and disarming portrait’ of the ‘confident, influential, forward’ Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38.

Last month, the Mail on Sunday reported that the Duke and Duchess had co-operated with Omid Scobie and Catherine Durand on the explosive new book that risks inflicting further anguish on the royal family.

Publishing house Harper Collins, which owns Dey Street Books, the publisher of the biography released a brief description of Meghan and Prince Harry’s collaboration with the two journalists.

The book’s description says that ‘few know the true story of Harry and Meghan’.

It promises to go ‘beyond the headlines to reveal unknown details of Harry and Meghan’s life together, dispelling the many rumours and misconceptions that plague the couple on both sides of the pond’.

It continues: ‘With unique access and written with the participation of those closest to the couple, Finding Freedom is an honest, up-close, and disarming portrait of a confident, influential, and forward-thinking couple who are unafraid to break with tradition, determined to create a new path away from the spotlight, and dedicated to building a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world.’

Meanwhile the cover features a beaming Prince Harry and Meghan as they visited their namesake county in October 2018 for the first time.

Palace insiders expect the biography to paint a flattering portrait of the couple.

There are fears it will also be a score-settling exercise in which Harry and Meghan’s strained relationship with the Royal Family and painful decision to quit Britain are revisited in uncomfortable detail.

The Mail on Sunday were told that before moving to North America, the privacy-obsessed Sussexes gave an interview to the book’s authors, both journalists.

One of them, Omid Scobie,is an acknowledged Meghan cheerleader and was one of the favoured journalists given details of the couple’s video call to the Queen last week in which they wished her a happy 94th birthday.

Echoing Princess Diana’s secret involvement in the blockbuster biography, Diana: Her True Story, when she encouraged her friends to speak to author Andrew Morton, questions are being asked whether members of Meghan’s inner circle were being urged to help Scobie and his American co-author, Carolyn Durand.

The 320-page biography, due to be released in August, is expected to be a global bestseller.