Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s MASSIVE 2022 trip could include a UK visit, as well as tell-all memoirs and a new TV show, according to the latest news.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s MASSIVE 2022 tour could include a UK visit, tell-all memoirs, and a new TV show, according to the latest news.

MEGHAN Markle attempted to sculpt her image to be more relatable to the public this year, but her wardrobe choices totaled a mind-boggling £58,000.

When seen out with her husband Prince Harry, the Duchess has been photographed wearing a variety of high-end labels such as Dior, Chanel, and Givenchy.

However, according to the MailOnline, the total cost of her luxury wardrobe was £58,388 – up £14,000 from her 2020 outfits, which totaled around £44,188.

When the couple went on a surprise public tour of New York in September, Meghan’s most expensive outfit was on display.

Since his sex trafficker pal Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty, a stony-faced Prince Andrew has broken cover for the first time.

The Duke of York was photographed driving to Windsor Castle for lunch with the Queen from his Royal Lodge home.

Between 1994 and 2004, shamed socialite Maxwell, 60, assisted in luring vulnerable teenagers to ex-lover Jeffrey Epstein’s properties for him to sexually abuse.

After being convicted of five out of six counts of sex trafficking for vile Epstein’s paedophile ring, she faces the possibility of spending the rest of her life in prison.

Following Maxwell’s guilty verdict, Andrew’s lawyers were said to be in emergency talks, fearing that his pal would “name names” in an attempt to have her lengthy prison sentence reduced.

In 2022, the Queen will celebrate her historic Platinum Jubilee, making her the first British monarch to reach 70 years on the throne.

In June, over a four-day holiday weekend, the national Jubilee festivities will take place.

However, the Queen will reach the landmark on February 6, the anniversary of her father King George VI’s death in 1952.

The Queen usually spends her accession day at Sandringham alone, but she could be seen at church or doing a local engagement in Norfolk, as she has done on previous jubilees.

Trooping the Colour, a thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral, a visit to the Epsom Derby, a live concert at Buckingham Palace, and street parties and picnics are all part of the royal extravaganza, which runs from June 2 to 5 with an extra Bank Holiday.

On June 5, a Platinum Jubilee Pageant will be held in central London, with street arts, theatre, music, circus, carnival, and costume, against the backdrop of Buckingham Palace and along The Mall.

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm how much of the Queen will be visible to the public during the festivities.

