Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding DJ says ‘jealousy’ drove them to flee UK

Just two years ago, he was spinning the decks at Frogmore House for Prince Harry and his new wife Meghan’s intimate wedding reception.

Now, DJ Fat Tony says it was “jealousy” that drove the couple out of the UK. Tony says: “It’s typical of the way we are in this country – we build people up and then try to destroy them.

“God forbid, they wanted to live their own life.

“I think it’s human nature to be jealous. We shoot things down that we don’t understand.

“And with Harry and Meghan, nobody understands what went on – it’s all speculation and they’ve never discussed it. So it’s, ‘let’s hate them’.”

At their wedding, Prince Harry, who it has been revealed had a secret Instagram account when he first met Meghan, complimented Tony – real name, Tony Marnach – on his social media persona.

Harry and Meghan, who briefly relocated to Canada at the start of the year, have now purchased an £11million estate in Santa Barbara, California, where they live with their one-year-old son Archie.

Fat Tony, who also DJs for the Beckhams, is relieved to see Harry and Meghan happier.

He says: “If you’re doing something you don’t love and you’re not happy doing it, don’t do it. There’s always another option.”

Fat Tony, who has been Kate Moss’s “sober coach” since she quit drinking three years ago, has partnered caffeine- free tonic drink Innerji, which sponsors his Recovery podcast.

Some of us might feel awkward bumping into someone famous while buying underwear – not Rylan Clark-Neal and Dame Barbara Windsor.

The former EastEnders landlady dished out her best advice to young Rylan as the pair perused pants in the lingerie section of Selfridges.

“I bumped into her after meeting her on X Factor a few weeks before,” Rylan reveals. “Her husband Scott was there and I said, ‘Oh, nice to meet you’, and she said, ‘No darling, you’ve met him before’.

“She told me, ‘Always nice to see you, never nice to meet you, because you’ve probably met the b******.’

“That’s got me out of so many scrapes – I think I’ve actually got jobs with it.”

Good news for anyone who still doesn’t feel comfortable going to the pub: the pub can come to you.

Scarlett Moffatt treated mum Betty to a pop-up pub in the garden, as part of a surprise 50th birthday party, with 30 guests invited.

Betty, who stars on Gogglebox, enjoyed a performance from a swing singer and a disco, and a cardboard cutout of Robert De Niro.