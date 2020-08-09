Prince Harry and Prince Charles have special bond meaning door remains open for return

Prince Harry and Prince Charles have a special bond which means the door will always remain open for the duke and Meghan Markle to return to royal life – should they wish to do so.

The Duke of Sussex and his dad have been in regular contact since Harry and Meghan moved to the US and throughout the fallout from their biography Finding Freedom.

The Prince of Wales and Harry share similar life experiences as they both had to put the devotion for the women they loved against their duty to the Crown.

Prince Charles was forced by tradition to marry Diana in 1981 instead of his true love Camilla, which caused him two decades of pain.

Harry, on the other hand, managed to break free from his royal duties and stepped down as a senior member of the Royal Family, moving to the US with his wife Meghan and son Archie.

Their life experiences and the tragedy of Diana’s death created a strong bond between Harry and his dad.

It is believed Prince Charles has more understanding than other members of the Royal Family of Harry’s decision to give up his duties and move abroad.

The Prince of Wales is still keeping the door open for a dramatic return for the Sussexes, despite being hurt by some claims in their new biography.

Prince Charles has been in contact with his son and Meghan providing emotional and financial support, with phone and video calls from Castle of Mey in Scotland to the pair in California, The Sun reports.

A royal insider said: “They have a very strong and close father-and-son relationship. Many people have speculated that the book was the end for Harry and Meghan in Britain.

“Too many people were criticised and too many people attacked, including William and Kate.

“But the Prince of Wales has made it clear the door is always open.

“Since his move to Los Angeles they have been in regular contact. Charles is not an avid user of texts but there are video and phone calls.

“He has provided financial support, as any father would do when their son moves with a young family to the other side of the world.

“Their relationship is rock-solid and they remain close. They speak at least once a week and Charles is still a massive driving force in Harry’s life.”

It comes as Prince Harry will celebrate his 36th birthday without a royal relative in sight, apart from his wife and son.

A party to mark the occasion is being hosted by music producer David Foster – who is said to have become a “father figure” to him.

But Harry’s real dad Prince Charles, brother Prince William and the rest of the Royal Family are ­“unlikely” to be at the lavish bash, a source said.

The party, on September 15, will be held at the Los Angeles home of Foster, 70, whose wife Katharine McPhee went to the same school as the Duchess of Sussex.

Also missing from the guest list will be Meghan’s ­estranged father Thomas. The source said: “David wants to make it special for Harry but also keep it casual and low-key with some fine wine, great food and intimate company.”