Latest Queen Elizabeth news: Prince Harry declares WAR on the Royal Family, threatening to sue unless security is provided.

PRINCE Harry has effectively declared war on the Royal Family, threatening to sue unless the British government provides him with security.

In 2020, the Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan Markle and his son Archie, infamously fled the United Kingdom, abandoning his royal duties and vowing to live financially independent of the government.

As a result, he lost his taxpayer-funded security and was forced to hire a private security company to protect his family, which he clearly dislikes.

The Duke of Edinburgh has threatened to sue the Home Office in order to force the British government to provide security when he visits the UK, claiming that he is effectively in exile because his private security is insufficient for a visit to the UK.

According to the Mirror, Prince Harry offered to pay for his private security in Britain, but his offer was turned down. He is now appealing the decision.

On Sunday, The Sun is expected to reveal two new witnesses who could link Andrew and Virginia in New York and the Caribbean.

One of the witnesses is said to be a woman “in Jeffrey Epstein’s orbit” who saw Andrew and Virginia at the billionaire paedophile’s mansion in New York.

The royal and Giuffre were allegedly seen together in New York and the Caribbean, according to the other.

“These two witnesses have come forward since Virginia filed her lawsuit against Andrew last summer,” a source told The Sun on Sunday.

“Virginia’s attorneys are well aware of the importance of their client’s testimony.”

Last month, Virginia’s attorney, David Boies, said he had up to six witnesses who could testify that she was with Andrew.

Ms Giuffre claims she was enticed into paedo Epstein’s sick sexual pyramid scheme by the Duke of York’s friend Maxwell.

She claims she was forced to have sex with Andrew three times: in London, New York, and on Epstein’s island, Little St James.

Ms Giuffre has vowed to “destroy him” and leave him bankrupt, according to a source.

Meanwhile, an ex-royal cop has revealed that he suspected Andrew and Maxwell were lovers because she came and went “at will” from Buckingham Palace.

In an ITV documentary titled Ghislaine, Prince Andrew, and the Paedophile, former bodyguard Paul Page claims that the disgraced ex-socialite paid him up to four visits in one day.

Ms Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with the Duke of York, 61, three times when she was 17 in a civil suit.

Ms Giuffre, now 38, is accused of recruiting girls for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, according to Andrew’s lawyers.

