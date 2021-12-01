Prince Harry felt “erased” from the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II’s 2019 Christmas broadcast.

During the 2019 Christmas broadcast, Prince Harry felt betrayed by Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of his family, according to royal author Christopher Andersen, who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

Every year, the 95-year-old queen addresses the Commonwealth from a Windsor Castle desk adorned with photos of her loved ones.

In 2018, Harry, 37, and his wife Meghan Markle were included on the list, but not the following year.

“This is, in my opinion, a turning point.”

“There are all sorts of subtle messages that are conveyed in this, kind of soap opera that goes on,” the author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan told Us on Tuesday, November 30.

“In 2018, she was sitting in front of the Christmas tree.”

She also included photos of her family and her Christmas address.

……

Megan and Harry are prominently displayed, as is [Harry’s son] Archie.”

Things changed as Harry and Meghan prepared to leave the country and step down from their royal duties in 2019.

(They will resign as senior royals in January 2020.)

“In light of Harry’s possible departure, the queen hasn’t made up her mind.”

“She’s asked which photographs she wants in the shot next to her just before she gives a speech to the director on set,” the 72-year-old journalist explained, claiming that the queen replied, “We won’t be needing that one,” pointing to a photo of the Sussex family.

As a result, the photo of Harry, Meghan, and Archie, who is now two, was “put aside [and]they were not in the broadcast,” according to Andersen.

“So the people who were clearly the most important to her were photographed alongside the queen.”

The Cambridges, in their entirety.

Her father, King George VI, and [Prince] Philip,” as well as Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla, were all featured.

Being pushed out of the special photo display after so many years as a part of the tradition seemed to irritate the former pilot.

“I’m sure it was upsetting for him to see it.”

