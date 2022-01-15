Prince Harry files a lawsuit against the United Kingdom, claiming that returning without police bodyguards would be “unsafe.”

Prince Harry files a lawsuit against the United Kingdom, claiming that it is “unsafe” for his family to return without police bodyguards.

PRINCE Harry has filed a lawsuit against the government for removing his police bodyguards, claiming that his family would be unsafe if they returned to the UK without them.

When the Sussexes stepped down from royal duties two years ago, they lost their round-the-clock security.

Harry now wants to bring his son Archie and baby daughter Lilibet to visit from the United States, but according to a legal representative, he and his family are “unable to return to his home” because it is too dangerous.

“Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life,” the duke’s legal representative said.

“He is the sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours of combat in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years.”

“While his role within the institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained the same.

He and his family haven’t been threatened.

“While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family, that security is unable to replicate the necessary police protection required while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home.”

The Royal and VIP Executive Committee, a police task force, is in charge of a list of important public figures and royals who are protected around the clock by the state.

“In a nutshell, Harry’s argument is: ‘You got the law wrong,'” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“He believes his security was removed at the wrong time.

The Home Office received a pre-action protocol from Harry’s lawyers a few months ago.

This is essentially a judicial review’s precursor.”

If the case goes forward, it will result in a High Court battle between ministers and Prince Harry.

The Queen is said to have been informed of her grandson’s actions, which are believed to be the first by a member of the Royal Family against Her Majesty’s Government.

“The duke first offered to pay personally for UK police protection for himself and his family in January of 2020 at Sandringham,” Harry’s legal representative continued.

This proposal was turned down.

He is still willing to cover the cost of security so that the British taxpayer is not burdened.

“As is well known, others who have left public office and are perceived to be a threat to the public receive free police protection.

Prince Harry’s goal has always been simple: to keep himself and his family safe while in the…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.