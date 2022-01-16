Prince Harry Files a Request for Judicial Review in Order to Pay for Security During Visits to the United Kingdom

Prince Harry Files a Judicial Review Request to Cover Security Expenses During Visits to the United Kingdom

Prince Harry has requested a judicial review of a previous Home Office decision that prevents him from funding his family’s police protection while in England.

“Prince Harry was born into a security risk that he will carry with him for the rest of his life.

In recent years, his family has been subjected to well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats,” the 37-year-old Duke of Sussex’s legal spokesperson said in a Saturday, January 15, statement.

“While his role within the Institution has evolved, his status as a member of the royal family has remained unchanged.”

The threat to him and his family hasn’t changed.”

Harry and Meghan Markle, whom he married in May 2018, had previously announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020.

The couple and their 2-year-old son Archie moved to Montecito, California, after making the decision, and Lilibet was born in June 2021.

“Harry has no regrets whatsoever about leaving the royal family and is very happy in Montecito,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in January 2021.

“He and Meghan are loving their new life in California, where they can be a normal family and make their own decisions without being watched over.”

Following their relocation to California, the BetterUp CIO hired a private security team for himself, the former Tig founder, 40, and their two children.

“That security will not be able to replace the necessary police protection required while in the United Kingdom,” the statement continued.

“Prince Harry and his family are unable to return home without such protection.”

According to the Saturday statement, after the military veteran and Suits alum stepped down from their royal roles, Harry offered to personally pay for UK police protection in January 2020, but the offer was rejected.

“He remains willing to cover the cost of security so that the British taxpayer is not burdened.”

Others who have left public office and pose an inherent threat risk, as is widely known, receive police protection at no cost to them,” the lengthy note read.

“Prince Harry’s goal has always been simple: to ensure the.

