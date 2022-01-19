Prince Harry has been chastised for being ‘irrational’ in his request for police protection for his family in the United Kingdom.

Prince Harry was chastised for being ‘irrational’ after requesting police protection for his family in the UK.

With his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children, Prince Harry has been living as a private citizen in America.

The Duke of Sussex, on the other hand, recently stated that he and his family will not be able to return to the United Kingdom unless they are given police protection, and Harry has filed a legal action to obtain the right to pay for such protection.

Harry’s request has been criticized by an ex-officer, who has called it “nonsensical.”

Harry reportedly began seeking judicial review of a Home Office decision barring him from personally paying for police protection in the UK in September 2020.

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Sussexes said that because of Harry’s role as a royal, he “inherited a security risk at birth, for life.” His security, for example, was allegedly “compromised” during an event in the United Kingdom in July 2021.

“Well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats” are a concern for Harry’s family, according to the statement.

According to reports, Harry, Meghan, and their children are “unable to return” to the United Kingdom because their current private security is insufficient.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fund a private security team for their family,” the spokesperson said, “but that security cannot replace the necessary police protection needed while in the UK.”

According to the statement, Harry has been attempting for “close to two years” to pay for police protection, but has been repeatedly denied.

When Prince Harry returns to the UK, he will be unable to pay for his police protection due to a decision made by the British government.

Bringing his children to the UK without proper police protection is too risky, according to his legal representative. https:t.coUdQfF4PoE8

Experts claim that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘contributed’ to a ‘Hate Speech’ against the royal family.

This news of Harry’s legal action has not gone over well with everyone.

This request was described as “nonsensical” by Dai Davies, a former Metropolitan Police chief superintendent.

“If they want to be royals and continue doing royal business, then yes, there is a risk,” Davies told Mail Plus. “However, over the years, royalty protection and the Home Office and others have gotten reasonably good at ensuring that the risk assessment is carried out thoroughly, in conjunction with the other security agents dictated [by the]threat assessment center,” Davies added.

“There’s nothing new in…,” he added.

