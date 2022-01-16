Prince Harry has filed a legal challenge in which he seeks the right to pay for police protection in the United Kingdom.

His legal representative confirmed to NBC News on September 15 that the Duke of Sussex filed an official judicial review request, which is a legal challenge to a UK government decision that denies him senior royal protection.

Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the situation.

The news comes more than a year after Harry and Meghan’s “royal exit” took effect, following their move to Southern California with their 2-year-old son Archie Harrison and 7-month-old daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana.

In a statement, the duke’s legal representative said, “Prince Harry inherited a security risk at birth, for life.”

“He is still the sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years.”

While his role within the Institution has evolved, his status as a member of the Royal Family has remained the same.

He and his family haven’t been threatened.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” the statement continued, “but that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection needed while in the UK. Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to his home in the absence of such protection.”

Harry returned to the UK for the first time in April after officially stepping down as a senior royal and relocating to California to attend the funeral of his grandfather, Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99.

Meghan, who was pregnant with Lili at the time, stayed in the United States with Archie.

In July, the duke returned to the UK, this time without his family, to help unveil a statue of his late mother Princess Diana alongside his brother Prince William, with whom he has had a squabble…

Prince Harry Files Legal Challenge Seeking Right to Pay for U.K. Police Protection