Prince Harry has requested a judicial review of his decision to pay for his and his family’s police protection in the United Kingdom.

The Duke of Sussex has threatened to take legal action against a Home Office decision that prevents him from funding private security for his family in his home country.

“Prince Harry was born into a security risk that he will carry with him for the rest of his life.

He is the sixth in line to the throne, has served two tours of combat in Afghanistan, and his family has faced well-documented neo-Nazi and extremist threats in recent years,” according to the statement.

“While his role within the Institution has evolved, his status as a member of the Royal Family has remained unchanged.”

He and his family haven’t been threatened.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex personally fund a private security team for their family,” the statement continued, “but that security cannot replicate the necessary police protection required while in the UK. Without such protection, Prince Harry and his family are unable to return to their home.”

After the Duke sought a judicial review in September 2021, the legal team said it was “necessary to release the statement setting the facts straight,” according to a UK tabloid.

In 2020, Harry, 37, and his wife Meghan Markle will officially relinquish their positions as senior members of the royal family.

The couple, along with their son Archie Harrison, immigrated to the United States the same year.

Lilibet Diana, the couple’s daughter, was born in June 2021.

The couple lost their taxpayer-funded police protection when they decided to become full-time residents in the United States.

The Duke reportedly offered to personally pay for his family’s security during a visit to Sandringham in 2020, according to the statement.

Despite the fact that his offer was turned down, the Duke stated that he is still willing to pay for security “so as not to burden the British taxpayer.”

The statement also stated that during the royal’s most recent visit to the UK in July 2021 – – for the unveiling of the statue in honor of his mother Princess Diana – – his security was jeopardized while leaving a charity event due to a lack of police presence.

“Prince Harry’s goal has been.

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

Prince Harry Seeking Judicial Review For Decision To Pay For His Family’s Police Protection In UK