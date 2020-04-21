Prince Harry: He wrote this to Meghan’s father before the wedding.

Prince Harry tried to get in contact with her father Thomas Markle before his marriage to Duchess Meghan.

Before his wedding, Prince Harry, 35, apparently tried to dissuade the father of his wife Duchess Meghan, 38, Thomas Markle, 75, from speaking to the press. According to CNN, this is the result of a series of text messages that appear in court records.

Prince Harry: “I really need to talk to you”

Harry is said to have repeatedly tried to contact his future father-in-law in the days leading up to the wedding in May 2018. Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico, wanted to lead his daughter to the altar. Then the “Mail on Sunday” revealed that Markle had paparazzi pictures of himself staged, showing him preparing for the ceremony.

Duchess Meghan: Harry’s words fell on deaf ears at her father

In a news item quoting CNN among others, Harry is probably trying to save the situation. “Tom, it’s Harry again. I really need to talk to you. You don’t have to apologise, we understand the circumstances, but ‘going public’ will only make the situation worse. If you love Meg and want to do the right thing, please call me, because there are two other ways you don’t have to talk to the media, which by the way created this whole situation. Please call me so I can explain.”

“Meg and I are not angry, we just need to talk to you. Thank you very much.” Harry also wrote: “Oh, any conversation with the press will backfire, trust me, Tom. Only we can help you, like we’ve been trying to from day one.” Allegedly Thomas Markle did not respond to the calls and messages and instead told the US celebrity website “TMZ” he had a heart attack. Meghan is said to have learned from the press that her father is in hospital. Later, his cancellation for the wedding also followed.

Meghan sues newspaper

According to the report, Meghan wrote to her father: “I’ve been trying to reach you all weekend, but you don’t answer any of our calls or text messages … We are very concerned about your health and safety and have taken every precaution to protect you, but we are not sure what else we can do if you do not answer… Do you need help? Can we send the security team back? I’m very sorry to hear that you are in the hospital, but you must please contact us… What hospital are you in?”

According to court documents reported, the last phone contact Meghan received from her father was a missed call early May 19, 2018, the day of the wedding. After that, there were only letters. The Duchess of Sussex is suing the editor of the “Mail on Sunday” after the newspaper published excerpts from one of the letters she sent to her father.

Prince Harry and his wife, who now live in Los Angeles and have resigned as Senior Royals, have also just terminated their collaboration with four major British tabloids by letter. According to media reports, the letter was sent to “The Sun”, “Daily Mail”, “Daily Express” and “Daily Mirror”. Contact with the newspapers will only be made through the lawyers, should this be necessary, they say. Harry and Meghan accuse the newspapers among other things of publishing “distorted and false” stories.