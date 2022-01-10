Prince Harry is ‘considering skipping the Academy Awards’ because of the Diana film, but Meghan Markle is ‘desperate to return to the Hollywood scene.’

Prince Harry is ‘considering skipping the Oscars’ because of the Diana film, but Meghan Markle is ‘desperate to return to the Hollywood scene.’

Prince Harry is considering skipping the Oscars in favor of a highly anticipated biopic about his mother, but Meghan Markle is desperate to return to the spotlight, according to reports.

The Duke of Sussex, according to US sources, does not want to run into Kristen Stewart during awards season because of her portrayal of Princess Diana.

For her lead role in the film Spencer, the actress is likely to receive an Academy Award nomination.

Despite the fact that the Sussexes have been invited to “all the big events,” Harry is said to have been “pretty appalled” by the film and would prefer not to attend the ceremony.

Meg, a mother of two, is said to enjoy seeing her friends at LA’s swankiest parties.

Spencer “struck a sour note with Harry,” according to an OK! US source.

They said, “He’s pretty shocked by the movie.”

“[Meghan and Harry] have been invited to all the big events and planned on attending the Oscars as well, but they’d almost certainly run into Stewart because she’s a shoe-in for best actress.”

Meghan “thinks they can just ignore Kristen or be briefly polite,” according to the source, “but Harry isn’t one to be fake, and his nerves are still raw.”

The duke is rumored to have considered staying at home for the occasion.

“He’s considering skipping the Oscars,” they said, “but Meghan is desperate to get back into the Hollywood scene.”

The film received positive reviews, but many people have expressed concern about how painful Diana’s portrayal will be for Harry and William.

It takes place over the course of a weekend in 1991, when Diana and Charles were in Sandringham for Christmas amid reports that their marriage was on the rocks.

The princess hallucinates and considers suicide in director Pablo Larran’s reimagining of the break.

Her friends believe she’d be “terrified” by the film.

The Telegraph quoted magazine editor Ingrid Seward as saying.

“It hadn’t been a particularly good year for Charles and Diana.

“Their marriage was rapidly disintegrating.”

She did say, however, that Diana was not self-harming that weekend, as depicted in the film.

“She was with Fergie that Christmas,” Ms Seward explained.

“She wasn’t speaking to Charles at the time, but she wasn’t cutting herself.”

“They’ve crammed everything bad into one weekend, which is a little poetic license.”

Representatives for Meghan and Harry have been contacted for comment.

Unnamed sources will no longer speak for the couple, and the communications team at their charity Archewell will only speak on the record or not at all, according to a report published earlier this month.