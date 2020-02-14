Prince Harry Is in Talks With Goldman Sachs for Online Interview Series

Prince Harrymay be coming to our small screens soon.

More than a month since announcing their choice to step back from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s next projects and appearances as a private, yet high-profile pair are beginning to take shape. Just days ago, the two made a low-key joint appearance—their first since their royal exit news—at a J.P. Morgan event in Miami, where Archie Harrison‘s mom introduced her famous husband and he delivered remarks.

Now, we’re learning Harry may be sitting down with Goldman Sachs for an interview. Citing a source with knowledge of the situation, CNBC reported he’s “in discussions” to be featured as a guest speaker for the “Talks at GS” interview series, which is available on YouTube and as a podcast on Spotify and has featured famous names from all industries, including Mark Cuban, Gwyneth Paltrow and Harry’s famous friend, David Beckham.

“Harry is not yet confirmed. However, as a person familiar, I can tell you we have been in discussions,” a source close to the discussions told E! News.

However, while they expressed the desire to become financially independent and no longer receive public funds for royal duties, this wouldn’t be a lucrative opportunity considering “Goldman Sachs does not pay those that participate in Talks at GS,” the source added.

Last month, The Daily Mail reported the famous mom and dad “plan to make a living by providing voiceovers and producing documentaries on ‘worthy’ issues such as mental health and climate change.”

While that remains to be seen, that’s not the only potential way Markle could be getting closer to her Hollywood roots—literally.

In late January, a source told E! News that the new parents are in the early stages of planning a possible relocation to Los Angeles for the summer and are “hoping” to spend at least a portion of the summer months in Markle’s hometown.

“They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams. They are getting their ducks in a row and seeing if it’s logistically possible,” the insider shared. “Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her.”