Prince Harry is ‘much happier in Canada than the UK’ and ‘doesn’t regret stepping down’

Prince Harry is much happier since stepping down from his duties as as senior royal and moving to Canada, a source has claimed.

In January, the son of Prince Charles announced that he and his wife Meghan Markle would be splitting their time between the UK and North America, and working towards becoming financially independent.

‘Harry’s much happier in Canada and feels a lot more relaxed. So far he doesn’t regret the move’ a source told Us Weekly.

They added that protecting his wife and young son was Harry’s ‘number one priority’, and that he’s happy that he’s followed through.

It comes after a close friend exclusively revealed to DailyMail.com that Meghan Markle also has ‘no regrets’ about quitting the royal family and has been telling her friends she can have it all.

‘The sky’s the limit. She said [she and Harry]feel like a huge weight has been lifted,’ the insider explained.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently made a trip to Miami where Prince Harry spoke at a JP Morgan ‘billionaire’s summit’, where the two could have earned up to $1 million for the gig – during which Harry spoke about his mental health and therapy.

Prior to the jaunt to Florida, the couple had been holed up with their nine-month-old son Archie at a $14 million waterfront Vancouver Island mansion after announcing their bombshell departure news in early January.

‘They’ve been spending quality time together as a family. Meghan has been cooking and making homemade baby food for Archie,’ the friend said.

Now with a routine in place, Meghan has been taking the steps to relaunch her career, with the insider adding: ‘Meghan said her work with Disney is far from over. The voice over is just the beginning and that there’s more collaborations to come.’

It was previously revealed Meghan signed a voice over deal with Disney in return for a donation to the charity Elephants Without Borders.

The deal was made after Prince Harry, 35, was caught on film touting his wife’s skills to Disney boss Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King in London in July 2019.

It seems the couple, who said they wanted to be financially independent when they stepped back from their royal duties, are eager to forge ahead with their new plan.

Their visit to Miami marks the first public appearance Meghan and Harry have made as a couple since their shock announcement.

One insider said the royals were ‘smart’ to take the gig, adding: ‘[It was] a very smart move to get in with some of the world’s richest people.

‘The conference is all about building wealth for future generations, and making the world better for future generations, a topic close to Harry’s heart.’

Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based PR firm 5W Public Relations, told the Mail he would expect the couple to have made between $500,000 and $1 million from the appearance.

PR executive Simon Huck – who is a friend of the Kardashian family – has already estimated that Meghan alone can make $100 million this year.

With more work on the horizon, Meghan is on the hunt for a manager or agent for future projects – two years after giving up her acting career to marry Harry.

The close friend said the couple can do ‘pretty much do everything from their house’, and have been ‘taking meetings and building up their hand-picked team, which will include her mom as a special advisor.’