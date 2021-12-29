Prince Harry is’restless,’ and according to Diana’s astrologer, he’ll continue to feel ‘awkward and out of step’ this year.

According to Diana’s astrologer, Prince Harry is’restless,’ and will feel ‘awkward and out of step’ this year.

According to Princess Diana’s former astrologer, Prince Harry is’restless’ and will remain ‘awkward’ until 2022.

Debbie Frank, a close confidante of Harry’s late mother, claims that the Duke of Sussex will take “years” to let go of his old life.

In an interview with Hello! Debbie, Virgo Harry’s upcoming year was decoded, revealing that his zodiac sign is restless and prone to anxiety.

“Harry is still going through a major internal process that has lasted a number of years and involves a lot of soul-searching and letting go of his old life,” she explained.

“As a Virgo with a racing mind and a proclivity for anxiety, it’s a delicate time for him.”

She predicted Harry would feel “awkward and out of step” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, saying he would be “awkward and out of step.”

The Duke is said to want to be a part of the Queen’s four-day extravaganza next year, which will be announced by Buckingham Palace in June.

The Queen’s 70th year on the throne will be commemorated next June with a four-day Bank Holiday weekend, according to the Palace.

For the most recent news, visit our Royal Family live blog.

And it appears that Harry, 37, wishes to be present to share the joyous occasion with his grandmother.

Harry and Meghan, both 40, have been stripped of their royal patronages and military titles after officially stepping down as working royals.

They have stated, however, that they would like to return for family gatherings.