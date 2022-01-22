Prince Harry meets privately with Prince Charles in an attempt to mend a rift ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Prince Harry and Prince Charles have held private talks in an attempt to mend their rift ahead of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

It comes after Harry’s claims that he’s been robbed of his money and security.

He is said to have “reached out” to his father, and Palace officials anticipate him returning to the UK this summer, even if alone.

“There has been a clear thaw in Harry and Charles’ relationship,” our source said.

They’ve been having friendly chats and video calls and are on much better terms.

“It has been suggested to Harry that any lingering family animosity may cause him to live to regret it, and he has accepted this.”

“I get the impression he’s re-entering the fold and wants to be closer to his family.”

The Royals are expecting Harry to return from his California home in June for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, but Meghan, 40, Archie, two, and Lilibet, seven months old, may not.

It’s unclear whether Harry, 37, will attend Prince Philip’s memorial, which is expected to take place in March or April.

A request for comment was made to Buckingham Palace.

On February 6, she will spend Accession Day with her family there.

In 1952, George VI died on the Norfolk estate, catapulting his daughter to the throne.

The Queen, who is 95 years old, wanted to spend the day in “sombre reflection” before the Platinum Jubilee events, according to a source.

“She is planning a four-day party for the country in June,” they continued.