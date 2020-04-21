Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Son Archie Video Call Queen Elizabeth II on Her Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II received a virtual birthday surprise from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Joined by their 11-month-old son Archie Harrison, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently spending time in Los Angeles, had a video call with Her Majesty to celebrate her 94th birthday, according to a U.K. representative.

Their birthday call comes one month after the couple’s final royal engagement, where they reunited with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

While Queen Elizabeth’s birthday celebrations looked a little different this year due to the pandemic, the royal family still showered the monarch with well wishes on social media to commemorate her milestone birthday as they continue to practice social distancing.

“Wishing Her Majesty The Queen a very happy 94th birthday today!” a tweet from Kensington Palace’s account, which is the official account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, read.

Honoring Queen Elizabeth’s historic reign, Charles’ official social media account Clarence House, shared a post that said, “Head of the Commonwealth, Head of the Armed Forces, Head of State in 16 countries and the longest reigning Monarch in British History. Wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Happy birthday, Your Majesty!”

In an interview with BBC Breakfast last week, William and Kate shared that they’ve been prioritizing virtually connecting with “all” the members of the royal family during the pandemic, explaining that they had birthday calls scheduled in the coming weeks.

“We have been talking to all of the family online,” the father of three said. “As you can imagine, the younger generation are a little bit more tech-savvier—but only just. I think we’re getting there now. The family [is] getting a little bit more used to being able to contact each other and pressing the right buttons and not dropping the computer halfway through.”

Kate chimed in, “It’s really hard times particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So, we are making sure we share in on birthday calls and make sure we keep in touch with each other.”