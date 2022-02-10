Prince Harry promises to carry on his mother Diana’s HIV work and ‘finish the job,’ as he urges Brits to get tested.

Prince Harry promises to carry on his mother Diana’s HIV work and ‘finish the job,’ as he urges British citizens to take an HIV test.

PRINCE Harry has promised to carry on his late mother Princess Diana’s HIV/AIDS work.

The Duke of Sussex said there was “unfinished work” on the disease while speaking to his friend Gareth Thomas, the former Wales rugby captain, and urged Brits to get HIV tests.

The late Princess of Wales changed the world’s perception of HIV and Aids by raising awareness and supporting hospices.

She sat by the sick bed of a man with Aids and held his hand in the late 1980s, when many still believed the disease could be contracted through casual contact.

“Once you get to meet people and see the suffering around the world, I certainly can’t turn my back on that,” Harry said when asked what made him so passionate about HIV advocacy.

“Add to that the fact that my mother’s work was unfinished, and I feel obligated to try to finish it as much as possible.”

Harry also encouraged people to take an HIV test after his example.

When Harry and singer Rihanna publicly took one in 2016, it resulted in a 500% increase in the number of people requesting from the Terrence Higgins Trust.

The virus used to be a death sentence, but it is now a “manageable disease,” according to Harry, though “stigma still exists, and thus testing is still a problem.”

“Every single one of us has a duty, or at the very least an opportunity, to be tested or to make it easier for others to be tested,” he said.

“It wouldn’t be scary if you understood what living with HIV in 2022 is,” said former Wales full-back Thomas, who revealed he was HIV positive in 2019.

Thomas, who became the first openly gay rugby union player in 2009, said walking into a sexual health clinic was a scary experience.

However, he claimed that testing was now much easier, either at home or at drop-in clinics where there were people to talk to.

Thomas’s Tackle HIV campaign, in collaboration with ViiV Healthcare and the Terrence Higgins Trust, aims to combat HIV stigma and misunderstanding.

Free HIV home test kits can be ordered in the UK at www.startswithme.org.uk during National HIV Testing Week, or tests can be done at local sexual health or community clinics.