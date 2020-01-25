Prince Harry Said He’d ”Stop” The Crown From Exploring His Life With Meghan Markle

Sorry fans of The Crown, but Prince Harry would like to be excluded from that narrative.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, biographer Angela Levin—who interviewed the 35-year-old for her 2018 book Harry: A Biography of a Prince—shared that he would “stop” the Netflix show before it got to his life.

Given the recent news of the couple’s announcement of their plans to step back as senior members of the royal family, we think it’s safe to say that Prince Harry would much rather have his life and marriage with Meghan Markle as far as way from the tabloids as well away from the behemoth streaming site.

In the BBC Breakfast interview, Levin said, “Harry, when I went to interview him in the Palace, the first thing he said to me when he shook my hand was, ‘Are you watching The Crown?’ And I hadn’t been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, ‘I’m going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'”

But according to a BBC News interview with The Crown‘s executive producer, Prince Harry and Meghan might not have to worry about putting a stop to the Netflix show after all.

“To be honest, whatever the life of The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we’ll ever go as far into the present day,” said Suzanne Mackie. “I think we’ll probably… we don’t travel into the present day.”

Today marks three days since Buckingham Palace announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will no longer use their HRH titles and according to reports, Queen Elizabeth II might have considered stripping the couple of their Duke and Duchess titles.

According to an Evening Standard report, Her Majesty may have contemplated the option. The newspaper reported The Queen considered allowing her grandson to be referred to as the lesser title of Earl of Dumbarton and Meghan to be called a countess.

“The Sussex title is one of the ancient royal dukedoms given to him ahead of his wedding to Meghan, along with other titles,” a source told the publication. “Removing it was seriously considered and discussed at the highest level.”

However, Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm or deny the report.