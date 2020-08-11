Prince Harry thought palace staff ‘threw him under bus’ to make William look good

Prince Harry was concerned his brother’s staff were trying to throw him under a bus in a bid to make William look good, a new book has claimed.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new bombshell biography about Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Finding Freedom, gives new details of the rift between the brothers.

They claim that after months of rumours and negative press, members of the family – including the Queen – were concerned about the relationship.

Another source told the book: “Harry was upset that it was playing out so publicly and that so much of the information being reported was wrong.

“There had been moments where he felt people working with his brother had put things out to make William look good, even if it meant throwing Harry under the bus.

“It was a confusing time, and his head was all over the place – he didn’t know who or what to believe, and he and William weren’t talking enough either, which made everything a lot worse.”

The fallout between the two men was so serious it was openly discussed at a staff retreat in 2019, the book claims.

An insider tells the authors: “It’s no secret, the future of this monarchy relies solely on the four people currently in Kensington Palace.

“The public popularity only lies with them.

“When he [the Prince of Wales]becomes King, the only way it lasts is if the four of them are not at war. We cannot have them at war.”

The book also gives details of some of the issues which led to the tension between William and Harry, with particular focus on one comment the elder brother made about Meghan.

In the early days of their relationship, the Cambridges were keen to meet the woman who had captured Harry’s hearts, so they set up a meeting at Kensington Palace.

But commenting on the first meeting, Scobie and Durand write that Kate is an “extremely guarded person” who keeps a very tight group of friends.

According to their sources, Wills said: “Don’t feel like you need to rush this” and “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl”, reports People magazine.

They write: “Harry was p***ed off.

“P***ed off that his brother would ask such a thing. Some felt it was an overreaction.

“But then, this totally sums them up as people—William the calm and rational one, and Harry, who can’t help but take things far too personally.”